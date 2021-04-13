Some counties across ENC to stop administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Boxes of Janssen vaccines sit at a warehouse of Hungaropharma, a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesale company, in Budapest, Hungary, after the arrival of the first batch of the Johnson & Johnson, US, made one-dose vaccine against the new coronavirus in the country Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The first shopment contains 28 thousand doses of Janssen. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some counties across Eastern North Carolina will stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.

Vidant Health planned to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week at various locations but is pausing, per guidance from the federal government. Vidant officials said they have enough Pfizer and Moderna allocation available to ensure we can accommodate vaccinations. Vidant encourages community members with questions to call 252-847-8000.

Beaufort County Health Department will not be administering J&J vaccines until this review is complete. They will continue to monitor this process and update the public continuously.

Onslow County clinics that were scheduled to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been cancelled for Wednesday. Additionally, because of lessening vaccination demand, Onslow County will cease remote site clinics by May 1, 2021.

