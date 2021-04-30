Some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in North Carolina, people in the east share how they feel about it

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Starting today masks are no longer required to be worn outdoors in North Carolina. It’s all part of Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 209. It also increases the number of people who can gather indoors to one hundred and two hundred people can gather outdoors.

There is still a big push from state officials and health experts for people to get vaccinated. Every adult in North Carolina has the opportunity to get the vaccine at no cost. State health director Mandy Cohen says once at least two thirds of adults are vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, we could see more restrictions being lifted.

Some people in Pitt County say they’re excited and feel comfortable being around more people, others shared they will still have some concerns and will remain cautious.

“It’s still a little scary because you can’t really tell a vaccinated person from an unvaccinated person,” says Anabel Medrano, a medical student at the Brody School of Medicine. Another student Alex Falls, feels a little differently, “You know it’s been over a year so by now, so I feel like by now it’d be an okay time to lift the mask mandate, I definitely feel comfortable out here.”

The executive order also allows large event venues like sports arenas to submit a request and safety plan to the state for a waiver of spacing or capacity limit.

Even with these new restrictions, there are still things people need to keep in mind. In addition to wearing masks indoors, things social distancing and capacity limits in public places will continue.