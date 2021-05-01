Some hopeful NC will stay on track for June 1st goal as demand for vaccine falls

Despite declining demand, some residents and public health leaders hope the state will stay on track to vaccinate two-thirds of the state population before June 1.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services vaccine dashboard, nearly 40% of North Carolinians have received their first dose.

People getting vaccinated at the Greensboro Coliseum site said Friday that they’ve noticed a falling demand over the past few weeks.

“First time I went, I had a wait, and it was quite a bit of a wait. Probably about an hour and 15 minutes. Today, I was there at most 20,” said Denishia Bradshaw.

She said she has encouraged friends and family members to sign up for their shot.

“Living in a multigenerational family, I wanted to do my part in not spreading it and just keep everyone as healthy as possible,” Bradshaw explained.

Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance Counties have the highest vaccination rates in the Triad. Just over 33% of each county’s population has gotten their first dose.

Davidson, Stokes and Randolph Counties are all below 24%

“Could North Carolina get to 60%? Probably,” said Randolph County Public Health Director Susan Hayes. “Will we be able to do it in Randolph County? I don’t know because we’ve been doing it already for 5 months, and we’re just at 22% with one dose.”

Hayes said the county will hold its first mobile vaccine site at a Saturday event. They also plan to visit four high schools next week for on-site clinics.

Here’s a list of Triad counties vaccine rates as of 4/30/21:

County Data from NC DHHS COVID dashboard:

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 38.7%

Percent of total population fully vaccinated: 31.4%

–Guilford County: Percent of Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose: 33.7%

Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated: 28.6%

–Alamance County: Percent of Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose: 33.4%

Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated: 28.6%

–Forsyth County: Percent of Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose: 32.8%

Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated: 28.2%

–Davie County: Percent of Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose: 30.9%

Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated: 26.7%

–Surry County: Percent of Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose: 29.1%

Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated: 26.8%

–Rockingham County: Percent of Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose: 28.6%

Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated: 24.3%

–Wilkes County: Percent of Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose: 24.7%

Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated: 21.9%

–Davidson County: Percent of Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose: 24.3%

Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated: 21.1%

–Stokes County: Percent of Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose: 24.3%

Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated: 20.7%

–Randolph County: Percent of Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose: 22.4%

Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated: 19.8%