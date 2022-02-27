GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Friday, the CDC released a new set of guidelines for most counties in the United States.

The new recommendation applies to nearly 70% of the US population or 63% of the US counties.

The CDC recommended a more relaxed guidance on when and where to wear your mask.

The new restriction reflects a narrower focus on lessening the strain on hospitals and protecting the most vulnerable.

The CDC said the new metrics are supposed to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data.

The new levels will now measure from low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

(GREEN) LOW-

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Don't have to wear a mask indoors

(YELLOW) MEDIUM-

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

(ORANGE) HIGH -