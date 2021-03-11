Some vaccination sites are ready to move to Group 4, but others still have long Group 3 waitlists

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that people in group 4 can start receiving the COVID vaccine on Wednesday, March 17, now county health departments, hospitals, and pharmacies are preparing to vaccinate more people.

Group 4 includes people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. In addition, it also includes people living in some congregate settings that increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The rest of Group 4 will be eligible on April 7. This includes anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings, and essential workers.

Central Pharmacy in Durham stays busy vaccinating anywhere from 40 to 70 people a day.

Jennifer Burch, pharmacist and owner of Central Pharmacy said they are quickly going through their Group 3 waitlist.

“We should be through most of our group 3 people who are signed up by the weekend,” Burch said.

She said they have about 300 people on their waitlist and most of those individuals are in Group 4.

“We are ready for Group 4,” Burch said. “I think opening it up to more people probably makes it actually a little bit easier on the pharmacy because we don’t have to triage people quite as much.”

In Halifax County, health director Bruce Robistow said they have zero people on their waitlist in Group 3.

He said some days they are scrambling to find enough people to come to fill open appointments.

“I’ve actually driven down the street, recruiting people to come and get vaccinated,” Robistow said.

He said allowing counties to move on to Group 4 will help ensure they use all of their allocated doses.

“I think it’s great that the governor is opening Group 4 early, and I think we could’ve done it this week,” Robistow said.

But in Orange County, spokesperson Todd McGee said it will be a while before they can start vaccinating people in Group 4 because they have thousands of people on their waitlist in the other groups.

“We still have about 20,000 people on our waiting list from groups 1, 2, and 3,” McGee said.

McGee said they get 500 to 600 doses on a weekly basis, but that still is not enough to meet the demand.

He said they plan to get through Group 3 first, and it could be weeks before they move on to Group 4.

“As you can see, we’ve got quite a few names we have to work through before we can start giving the vaccine to Group 4,” McGee said.

Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins said there are about 5,000 people on their scheduling list and they are still working through thousands of individuals in Group 3.

Jenkins said they will start vaccinating individuals in Group 4 on Wednesday of next week, while they will still continue to vaccinate Group 3.

Officials with Wake County tell CBS 17 they are also ready to move to Group 4.

Health officials said they are able to get Group 3 individuals in within six days and Groups 1 and 2 are only waiting one day.

Wake County health officials said they are ready to start vaccinating Group 4 on or before Wednesday of next week.

Duke Health sent CBS 17 the following statement regarding moving forward with Group 4:

“Duke Health remains committed to vaccinating as many eligible people as possible and we have the capacity to accommodate more groups as vaccine supplies expand. Even so, each new phase of eligibility requires that we plan and prepare carefully to ensure that vaccinations occur safely, fairly and smoothly. Our planning is already underway and we will announce the logistics for rolling out vaccinations to the newly eligible groups as soon as possible.”