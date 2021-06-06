South Carolina man hospitalized 300 days from COVID-19 returns home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man who spent nearly 300 days in a hospital due to COVID-19 was released Friday.

Dan Thompkins and his wife Carolyn both said this journey was a hard one. Some call him Superman Dan. He was greeted by family and friends at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Florence.

They want to thank everyone from family and friends to all the health care workers that helped him finally be able to go home.

“That’s all I want to do is just get home,” Dan Thompkins said. “I have a little puppy that’s about this tall that I haven’t seen in 10 months that I want to hold in my lap this afternoon in my recliner and tell her how much I love her.”

As Dan Thompkins and his family were escorted by police on his way home, he was greeted with welcome home signs, and his mom waiting to see her son get out of the Hummer Limo onto a red carpet.

Carolyn Thompkins said the journey was an emotional rollercoaster, but had an important message.

“Anybody that’s going through what we’ve gone through, just keep in mine, you know, don’t ever give up hope, and fight,” she said. “If you feel something’s not right, fight and fight and fight.”

Dan Thompkins said that even though COVID-19 left him on an oxygen tank and having to wear leg braces, he won’t give up on getting back to his normal self.

He said it’s debilitating mentally and physically, but he said he’s got it.

“I do. Me and God and my family and friends.”