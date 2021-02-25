South Greenville Elementary switches to virtual learning due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with Pitt County Schools have announced that South Grenville Elementary School will switch to virtual learning starting Friday due to COVID-19 cases within the school.

PCS released a statement about the change Thursday afternoon. Officials say they anticipate a return to in-person learning on March 2.

Be advised that South Greenville Elementary School will be closed for face-to-face students and moving to virtual instruction for Friday, February 26, 2021. Recent cases of COVID-19 and related quarantines affecting several departments will make it difficult to operate the school safely until more staff can return. We will assess the situation at South Greenville and monitor the school’s operational capacity and inform parents of any further decisions. At this time, face-to-face instruction should resume on Tuesday, March, 2, 2021. Parents or staff members of South Greenville Elementary with questions should contact classroom teachers or school administration if there are further questions.