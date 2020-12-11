‘Staggering and alarming’ – New daily COVID-19 cases surge to 7,540 in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina set two new COVID-19-related records on Friday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,540 new lab-confirmed cases – an all-time daily record.

“Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming. We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings,” NCDHHS said in a release. “Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of this virus and save lives.”

Hospitalizations continued its upward trend by surpassing 2,500 for the first time.

NCDHHS said they are 2,514 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state as of Friday.

Friday marks the ninth straight day with an increase and over the past 15 days.

The state has a total of 423,623 cases from 5.8 million completed tests.

NCDHHS reported a daily positive percent rate of 10.4 percent – down a half a percentage point from Thursday’s number, which is based on Tuesday’s data

Another 38 deaths were reported, marking the fourth day in a row with at least that many and bringing the death total to 5,752.

Friday’s numbers come as Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest executive order puts a curfew in effect beginning Friday at 10 p.m.

In an op-ed by the governor released Friday, he pleads with North Carolinians to keep holiday gatherings small or virtual.