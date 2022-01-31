StarMed Healthcare now offering pre-exposure prevention for COVID-19 at two locations in ENC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A medicine helping to protect immunocompromised people against COVID-19 is coming to Eastern North Carolina.

StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte is now offering the Evusheld antibody treatment at its locations in New Bern and Jacksonville.

“The vaccine, it gives you the blueprints, it teaches you how to make the antibodies, people have those reactions, those side effects, and then their body actually creates antibodies,” said Chief Medical Officer for StarMed Healthcare, Dr. Arin Piramzadian.

People who are immunocompromised or immunosuppressed can’t create those antibodies even after taking the vaccine.

“I’m a little more susceptible to getting sick. If I’m exposed, and obviously, with COVID around for the last couple of years, there’s a bit of bigger concerns that I stay protected,” said a patient at StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte, Jeff Sorin.

Sorin got his treatment already. He has rheumatoid arthritis and has to take medicine that suppresses his immune system.

“When I go see my doctor, probably in the April timeframe, he’ll probably do another test to see where my antibodies are. And hopefully, it’ll be more of a positive result than the results I got back in December,” said Sorin.

The two shots patients receive from this medication will give them the antibodies they need instead, protecting them up to 80% for six months from getting COVID-19 and it can protect them from death up to 60%.

“These patients are ones that have been stuck at home for the past two years, they’ve not gone out, while the rest of us, you know are wearing our masks, and we’re outdoors,” said Piramzadian.

Some types of conditions that qualify people for this are those immunocompromised from HIV, transplant patients, or people like Sorin who are on immunosuppressive medications.

“When they did this three weeks ago, I asked 10 people, nine of them want to talk about it because they’re also excited about you know, they’ve been waiting for this,” said Piramzadian.

You can visit the StarMed website here to learn more about this medication and how to receive it.