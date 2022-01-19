StarMed Healthcare receives first supply of antiviral COVID-19 pill

This image provided by Pfizer shows the company’s COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Pfizer’s and Merck’s COVID-19 pills that were supposed to be an important weapon against the pandemic in the U.S. are in short supply and have played little role in the fight against the omicron wave of infections. (Pfizer via AP, File)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The COVID-19 pill may be coming to Eastern North Carolina sooner than you think.

StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte says they just got supplies of the first antiviral pill to treat adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. StarMed officials say it’s most effective within five days of being diagnosed with COVID, stating that it reduces patients’ chances of hospitalization and death by 30%.

Right now, the pill is only available at the Charlotte location, but some say it could come to Eastern North Carolina soon.

Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer for StarMed healthcare said, “the other goal that we have is to actually mail these prescriptions out to people overnight. It doesn’t matter where you are, you could be in Jacksonville. I can mail it overnight after you talk to one of our providers.”

Until now, the popular method of treatment was through infusion with the monoclonal antibody therapy treatment. StarMed officials says the pill is quicker, easier, and could ultimately reduce the number of hospitalizations.