State prisoner in Hyde County passes away from COVID-19

RALEIGH — A Hyde Correctional Institution offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital on Saturday.



“The loss of a life due to COVID-19 is a tragedy and difficult for everyone,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons, in a Saturday press release. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority as we continue to do all we can to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons.”



The offender tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 6. His condition worsened, and he was transported to the hospital on Jan. 10 before he passed away on Jan. 16.



The offender was a male in his early-70s who had underlying health conditions. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.



Prisons leadership has taken more than four dozen actions throughout the North Carolina prison system to try to prevent transmission of the virus. They are found here.