Testing underway for no-needle COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WNCT) — There could be a new way to protect yourself from COVID-19.

Researchers at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital are leading trials on a new no-needle coronavirus vaccine. It’s called CVXGA1. The vaccine is delivered in a nasal spray like some flu vaccines.

Dr. Rachel L. Roper, a professor with East Carolina University’s School of Medicine, believes the vaccine will help build protection and lessen vaccine hesitancy.

“I think inter nasal vaccines are great,” said Roper, who is also a professor in microbiology and immunology at ECU. “They really give you the immunity where you want it, right where the virus is going to first enter your body and maybe a combination will be good, too.

“you could get the inter nasal and a systemic one at the same time if you really need a strong immune response.”

Researchers will be testing the nasal vaccine on people ages 18-75.