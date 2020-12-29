The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Hospitals and health departments in the east are working hard to vaccinate as many people as they can.

Beaufort County is no exception. The health department says its continuing to see increasing COVID-19 cases in the community and surrounding areas, but help is here, as health workers recently began vaccinating people for the virus.

The county’s health director James Madson believes in the COVID-19 vaccine. He even got the shot himself.

He explains, “I went ahead and I received the vaccine and part of it is because of my exposure with the testing but also to let people know that I have confidence in the test itself, so I did receive it. It’s been a week now; I feel fine I haven’t had any problems.”

Madson and his team are busy vaccinating healthcare workers, first responders and group homes with the Moderna vaccine.

People might still be hesitant but madson says the vaccine is the tool we need to fight the pandemic.

“We’re not going to test our way out of this, we’re not going to contact trace our way out of this. We’re going to need to vaccinate to get out of this,” Madson says.

The current increase of cases is likely from holiday gatherings.

With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, health experts are encouraging people to keep the coronavirus in mind.

Madson says he anticipates more shots coming to Beaufort County soon and expects as many as 6,000 people qualifying for the vaccine in phase 1-B.