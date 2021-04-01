The State of Churches: Houses of worship learn new ways to reach people, continue to provide hope during pandemic

Editor’s note: It’s been a year since the coronavirus pandemic changed things in Eastern North Carolina, around the United States and the world. 9OYS is devoting a series of stories, videos and podcasts where we get a perspective on those different parts of life in ENC and how things have changed.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many leaders of churches around Eastern North Carolina who have had their doors closed during the coronavirus pandemic are looking forward to opening their doors to worshipers again. They’ve dealt with many of the same problems and conflicts others have seen during the pandemic.

One year ago, sanctuaries were full of people. Now, that we have all lived through this pandemic for over a year, churches everywhere are asking themselves what’s next?

That year has been a time of contemplation, change and even growth at churches like Koinonia Christian Center and Corey’s Chapel in Greenville.

“The virtual world has become the primary way we do church now. It caused us to have to improve. Things we say like ‘oh we’ll get to it down the line.’ Well, it came right to the front door,” said Trev Evans, staff pastor at Koinonia Christian Center.

Many worship centers have invested in technology and people to spread the word.

“We had to do what it took. You see what’s going on, we added a whole new sound booth back here. We lost a little bit of seating in the back, however, we’re able to reach the multitudes in the nations,” said Jay Cotton, Pastor, Corey’s Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church.

The new tools help them minister to more people in a time of need.

“I have several mothers here that are elderly, and they have Facebook, they have social media. You name it, they have figured out ways to stay connected. It has blessed my spirit,” said Cotton.

Both pastors are connecting to people who’ve lost their connections to family and friends.

“When we see each other, we’re not looking at strangers,” Evans said. “We weren’t meant to do life alone, and when we see each other, that’s family and so not you’re telling me I can’t see me family … that’s difficult.”

Cotton said the pandemic strengthened his faith and his resolve to help others.

“The turning point was I knew I couldn’t fail the people and I knew I couldn’t fail God,’ Cotton said. “Because he put me here and when he put me here, he told me that I would equip you for everything you need, and he has most defiantly done his job.”

COVID may be less of a threat in the months and years to come. But it will have a lasting impact on the church.

“…and as we come back, realize there’s going to be some changes,’ Cotton said. “Preachers say, hey lean over and touch your neighbor. Well, I’m not getting ready to touch my neighbor right now. You understand? Things even as simple as alter prayer, how will we do that now?”

With more vaccinations happening every day, churches that have not opened their doors to people during this time tell 9 On Your Side spoke to say they’ve been planning for months with the hopes of worshipping and fellowshipping in person again soon.