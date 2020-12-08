‘The Two Sewing Brothers’ working to help local community during COVID-19 pandemic

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two York County brothers are working to help people in the community affected by COVID-19.

Jeffrey and Sabian Beyon started sewing face masks back in April after they were inspired to help.

“We had experience from middle school, when we took a home economics class. We knew the basics of how to sew but sort of had to look online for help. Our mother was very experienced but we got better as the time passed,” said Jeffrey, who is training in the paramedic program at Thomas Nelson Community College.

The Beyons, who sold the masks to make donations to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, say they originally made 600 two-ply masks before stepping up their efforts to make 1,000 three-ply face masks.

“We never thought we’d get this far. We thought we’d keep going and going. We’re even surprised because 1,000’s a lot but we’re proud of ourselves to help the community as best as we can,” said Sabian, who is a sophomore at the University of Virginia.

But the brothers weren’t done with just making the masks.

Jeffrey, who says he worked with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank in high school, says they also decided to hold food drives in their neighborhood.

Since November, they’ve held three.

“It’s mostly because this is our neighborhood and our community and the people around us on a bigger scale. Everyone’s having a hard time. We wanted to branch out and help out. We don’t want to feel like we’re just here. We’re here for a purpose and we’re also part of the community to pitch in and help out,” said Sabian.

The Two Sewing Brothers are hosting another food drive next Saturday and say they’ll continue to help those in need.

“At the moment, we’ll keep on going. We’ll keep on making the masks. We’re also doing another round of online donations,” Jeffrey said.

The Beyons say they’ve also applied for a grant/scholarship to continue their work to help fight hunger with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and are looking for the community’s support in their endeavors.

“We just want to get as much support as we can get. This is a community based project that we’ve done. This is something we’ve done; something we’ve taken full responsibility of and we love to do it,” Sabian said.

To learn more about the projects or to donate, click here.