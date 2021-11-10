Three ENC counties among highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of Nov. 9 had reached 756,138 COVID-19-related deaths and 46.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Nov. 8, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Guilford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (620 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,758 (68,533 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (892 total deaths)

— 4.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (293,175 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#49. Richmond County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (52 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,010 (7,177 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (142 total deaths)

— 82.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (19,278 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#48. Alamance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (198 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,687 (26,591 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (348 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (88,401 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#47. Union County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (282 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,286 (36,665 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (346 total deaths)

— 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (117,049 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#46. Buncombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (310 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,912 (28,501 total cases)

— 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (426 total deaths)

— 6.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (154,535 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#45. Harnett County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (162 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,702 (18,632 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (261 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (47,491 fully vaccinated)

— 34.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#44. Caswell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (27 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,254 (3,222 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (37 total deaths)

— 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (10,368 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#43. Granville County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (74 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,279 (8,026 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (102 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (33,582 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#42. Yancey County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (22 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,745 (2,845 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (32 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (8,394 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#41. Wilkes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (85 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,575 (10,655 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (184 total deaths)

— 54.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (29,041 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#40. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (47 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,067 (6,052 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (74 total deaths)

— 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (16,952 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#39. Randolph County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (182 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,346 (22,047 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (318 total deaths)

— 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (56,709 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#38. Rowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (181 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,581 (26,402 total cases)

— 30.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (461 total deaths)

— 86.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (56,510 fully vaccinated)

— 25.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#37. Iredell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (232 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,015 (29,117 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (326 total deaths)

— 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (85,023 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#36. Sampson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (82 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,909 (11,378 total cases)

— 26.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (137 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (29,277 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#35. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (281 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,308 (33,134 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (344 total deaths)

— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (106,727 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#34. Henderson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (155 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,103 (15,385 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (208 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (61,053 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#33. Montgomery County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (36 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,848 (4,578 total cases)

— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (108 total deaths)

— 128.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (10,436 fully vaccinated)

— 27.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#32. Burke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (119 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,532 (15,864 total cases)

— 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (240 total deaths)

— 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (38,412 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#31. Watauga County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (75 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,946 (6,711 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (39 total deaths)

— 60.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (27,741 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#30. Pamlico County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (17 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,641 (1,736 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (26 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (6,432 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#29. Macon County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (48 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,994 (5,018 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (71 total deaths)

— 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (19,474 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#28. Mitchell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (21 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,887 (2,078 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (21 total deaths)

— 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (6,646 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#27. Cleveland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (137 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,892 (18,504 total cases)

— 33.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (312 total deaths)

— 83.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (43,575 fully vaccinated)

— 16.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#26. Rutherford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (98 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,203 (11,531 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (329 total deaths)

— 182.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (24,882 fully vaccinated)

— 30.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#25. Catawba County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (233 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,913 (28,580 total cases)

— 26.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (429 total deaths)

— 54.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (79,293 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#24. Madison County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (32 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,930 (2,813 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (60 total deaths)

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (11,187 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#23. Davie County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (64 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,168 (6,499 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (76 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (21,880 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#22. Vance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (67 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,505 (6,905 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (102 total deaths)

— 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (22,424 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#21. Alexander County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (57 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,404 (6,526 total cases)

— 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (117 total deaths)

— 79.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (15,319 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#20. Jackson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (70 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,023 (5,722 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (72 total deaths)

— 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (21,079 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#19. Stanly County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (100 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,712 (11,752 total cases)

— 31.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (191 total deaths)

— 74.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (23,566 fully vaccinated)

— 29.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#18. Cumberland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (540 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,759 (46,163 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (478 total deaths)

— 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (191,927 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#17. Rockingham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (148 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,550 (12,332 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (201 total deaths)

— 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (41,064 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#16. Camden County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (18 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,702 (1,163 total cases)

— 24.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (8 total deaths)

— 57.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (5,581 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#15. Dare County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (62 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,570 (3,912 total cases)

— 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 35 (13 total deaths)

— 79.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (25,262 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#14. Surry County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (121 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,478 (12,546 total cases)

— 23.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (237 total deaths)

— 89.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (33,534 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#13. Jones County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (16 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,513 (1,367 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (34 total deaths)

— 107.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (4,330 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#12. Lincoln County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (159 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,603 (15,158 total cases)

— 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (107 total deaths)

— 28.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (37,760 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#11. Beaufort County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (91 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,470 (7,270 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (126 total deaths)

— 54.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (23,306 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#10. Pasquotank County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (78 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,376 (5,327 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (104 total deaths)

— 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (18,906 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#9. Tyrrell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (8 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,944 (560 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (7 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (1,795 fully vaccinated)

— 16.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#8. Currituck County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (58 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,114 (2,808 total cases)

— 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (27 total deaths)

— 44.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (13,612 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#7. Stokes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (98 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,939 (6,355 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (112 total deaths)

— 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (19,278 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#6. Perquimans County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (30 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,795 (1,588 total cases)

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (15 total deaths)

— 36.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (5,819 fully vaccinated)

— 18.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#5. Avery County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (40 new cases, +208% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,806 (2,775 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (39 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (8,566 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#4. Caldwell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (189 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,558 (13,607 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (216 total deaths)

— 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (35,237 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#3. Anson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (62 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,027 (3,918 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (81 total deaths)

— 90.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (10,102 fully vaccinated)

— 22.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#2. Onslow County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (507 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,204 (30,094 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (264 total deaths)

— 23.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (105,664 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#1. Wayne County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (322 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,619 (16,769 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (304 total deaths)

— 42.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (56,337 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina