Timeline unclear for people 75 and older in NC to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Though people age 75 and older will be allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the next phase of distribution, Wake County health officials say it’s unclear when those vaccinations will actually begin.

As part of the state’s revised vaccine distribution plan announced Wednesday, people 75 and older are part of Group 1 of Phase 1B, which can begin receiving the vaccine in early January.

Ryan Jury, clinical vaccine liaison for Wake County Public Health, said the county is still trying to get through Phase 1A and uncertain how much longer that will take.

“As new guidance has come out from the state, and they’ve done their best work to provide clarity and helps us move forward, I think the reality here is it’s like trying to build the plane while flying it,” said Jury.

He said the county health department has received 2,925 doses of vaccine. Of those doses, about 1,900 just came Wednesday. He said the agency has invited 2,994 people who are part of Phase 1A to get a vaccine with an unknown number of people still left to invite as part of that initial group.

He said he couldn’t give an estimate of when the county would be able to move on to Phase 1B.

“Maybe we’ll under-commit and over-deliver, here in Wake County. But, I think the reality is the total number of doses coming into the county don’t really cover the 1A criteria as we had hoped,” said Jury.

The county has vaccinated about 360 county EMS workers last week and about 250 EMTs from fire departments this week, according to county spokesperson Stacy Beard. She said another 238 are scheduled for vaccinations Saturday and 297 more on Jan. 5. The county is also working to vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities who are not included in the federal vaccination program through CVS and Walgreens.

Jury said the county has to finish Phase 1A before moving to Phase 1B. He said the county has one mass vaccination site and is trying to determine whether additional sites will be needed depending on how many doses the county actually receives at a time.

He said the county is putting systems in place for people to request to get a vaccine as their turn comes. Those programs should be online by the end of next week, he said.

The most recent data from the CDC shows about 328,175 vaccine doses have been distributed to North Carolina, and 73,423 people have received their first shots.

Federal officials with Operation Warp Speed acknowledged this week that the nation will not hit the target of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of the year.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, said Wednesday she expects the process to improve after the holidays.

“Some of our local health departments did not receive their first round of delivery until last Wednesday, the day before Christmas Eve. So, we know that we are ramping up over the course of this week,” she said. “It’s new for all of us. So, we want to make sure we tracking appropriately because as the governor mentioned, not only are you needing to get the first dose but you have to come back for the second one.”