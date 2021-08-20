‘Travel Inland:’ Onslow County officials recommend sheltering options amid spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane shelters will look a lot different in Onslow County should they need to use them, officials say.

Due to limited space for social distancing and temperature checks upon entry, leaders in the county recommend traveling inland if you can. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson said because of the spike of coronavirus cases, he recommends residents stay with family or at a hotel that is more inland and will keep them safe from a rescue situation.

Bryson said the county is looking at the possibility of sheltering people in hotels due to covid.

People would have to wear masks inside the shelters, different health and safety protocols would be put in place. Not only are we trying to protect the public, we are trying to protect the workers that are inside the shelters. Norman Bryson, Onslow County EMS Director

Onslow County Manager Sharon Russell said shelters that could normally fit 1,200 people will allow just under 300. She tells 9OYS the rise of cases in the county is concerning, especially when severe weather could hit anytime.

Our shelters would have room for about 1200, it brings it down to 293. Sharron Russell, Onslow County Manager

Onslow officials continue to ask residents to consider getting vaccinated as it keeps rescuers safe should a natural disaster occur.