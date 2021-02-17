Two Onslow County First Dose clinics delayed due to Texas Weather

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Onslow County First Dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics will have to be rescheduled because severe weather in Texas has delayed the shipment of the vaccine. The County’s Second Dose clinic is not affected at this time.

First Dose appointments scheduled for Thursday, February 18, and Friday, February 19 at the Onslow County Multipurpose Center (4024 Richlands Highway) will have to be rescheduled for the same times and days next week.

First Dose appointments on Thursday, February 18 are now scheduled for the same time for Thursday, February 25. First Dose appointments scheduled for Friday, February 19, are now scheduled for the same time for Friday, February 26, 2021.

This rescheduling will put those delayed because of the weather, as first priority for vaccines expected to be delivered next week.

The Texas weather has affected the shipments of Moderna vaccine to locations served by the Texas site. Some other clinics may also be affected in the area that was designated for this vaccine.

The Onslow Citizens Phone Bank is still open for registration for the Onslow County Clinics at 910 989-5027.