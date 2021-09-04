UNC-Chapel Hill students call for better COVID-19 response from administrators

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill is facing 500 COVID-19 cases among students and staff less than a month into the new school year.

In response, student leaders held an emergency meeting Friday where they called on the administration to do more to slow the coronavirus spread.

The student leaders are calling for several things including expanding mask mandates and implementing virtual learning options for all university courses.

“Not only am I nervous and anxious but confused as to why we seem to be scaling down as hospitals are filling up. Why we seem to be going back on our commitments to keeping campus safe when we see that we have more cases right now then we did last year when we were sent back home,” said Greear Webb, senior advisor at UNC.

The students hoped to hash out solutions with administrators, but no representatives from the administration showed up.

While the university administration initially agreed to attend the meeting, the chancellor canceled via email an hour before the planned meeting.

“My only obligation as student body president is to ensure that students are being heard and I think today we saw that that is not the case here at Carolina. We’ve been moving in such a non-transparent way for so long that it’s become the status quo and so now I think my task is to disrupt that,” said Lamar Richards, UNC student body president.

CBS 17 asked UNC why administrators did not attend the meeting and received this statement:

“Today’s student government press conference grossly misrepresented the University’s detailed, multi-layered safety plans that were designed based on the advice of our top infectious disease faculty, public health experts, the Orange County Health Department and the input of our campus. The Chancellor values student input and will continue to work directly with student leaders in the best interest of the campus, but he will not participate in publicity stunts,” the statement from UNC spokesperson Joanne Peters Denny said.

Denny went on to detail the school’s safety plan which includes an indoor mask mandate, twice a week testing for unvaccinated students and updating the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.

UNC says 90 percent of students and faculty are vaccinated. Beginning Sept. 15 unvaccinated employees will be tested once a week.

Below is the full email to student leaders from the chancellor: