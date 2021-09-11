UNC students call for vaccine mandate during protest

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of UNC students marched side by side Friday, demanding a school-wide vaccine mandate to fight COVID-19.

“It’s not fair to students who are actually getting vaccinated, doing what’s right and what’s needed to be done in order to stop the spread of COVID,” UNC student Shuhud Mustafa said.

The demand comes as the university has reported more than 600 COVID-19 cases reported since Aug. 1.

“A vaccine mandate could promote honesty on campus, as well as safety. If you want to go to football games and continue this fun on-campus, in-person learning, then this is what we have to do,” UNC student Emily VonCannon said.

Students said the current COVID-19 community standards are not working, so it’s time to take matters into their hands.

The students took their demands and their petition to the administration building.

According to the school’s dashboard, around 90 percent of students and staff are vaccinated.

CBS 17 asked the university if a vaccine mandate is something it would consider. The chancellor is in favor of a mandate, but he does not have the ability to authorize one at this time.