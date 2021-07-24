Update: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in NC; ENC county tops list

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 23 had reached 610,233 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 19, 2021. In North Carolina, 47.7% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.8% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Johnston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (75,932 fully vaccinated)
— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (20,940 fully vaccinated)
— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (239 total deaths)
— 44.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,810 (22,629 total cases)
— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#49. Iredell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (66,424 fully vaccinated)
— 23.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (21,699 fully vaccinated)
— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (236 total deaths)
— 36.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,690 (19,435 total cases)
— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#48. Onslow County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (72,423 fully vaccinated)
— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.2% (16,202 fully vaccinated)
— 13.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (154 total deaths)
— 61.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,172 (18,155 total cases)
— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#47. Wilson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (30,060 fully vaccinated)
— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (11,059 fully vaccinated)
— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (181 total deaths)
— 8.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,222 (9,998 total cases)
— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#46. Surry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (26,382 fully vaccinated)
— 22.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (10,549 fully vaccinated)
— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (172 total deaths)
— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,820 (8,485 total cases)
— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#45. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (8,011 fully vaccinated)
— 22.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (3,542 fully vaccinated)
— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (43 total deaths)
— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,424 (1,615 total cases)
— 32.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#44. Currituck County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (10,235 fully vaccinated)
— 22.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.8% (3,675 fully vaccinated)
— 7.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (16 total deaths)
— 71.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,749 (1,596 total cases)
— 48.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#43. Halifax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (18,432 fully vaccinated)
— 22.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (7,723 fully vaccinated)
— 3.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (114 total deaths)
— 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,418 (5,710 total cases)
— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#42. Lenoir County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (20,705 fully vaccinated)
— 22.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (8,417 fully vaccinated)
— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (127 total deaths)
— 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,257 (6,298 total cases)
— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#41. Jones County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (3,482 fully vaccinated)
— 22.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (1,561 fully vaccinated)
— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (28 total deaths)
— 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,651 (909 total cases)
— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#40. Caswell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (8,424 fully vaccinated)
— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (3,624 fully vaccinated)
— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (30 total deaths)
— 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,777 (2,210 total cases)
— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#39. Cherokee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (10,729 fully vaccinated)
— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (6,108 fully vaccinated)
— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (39 total deaths)
— 33.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,353 (2,676 total cases)
— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#38. Cabarrus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (83,727 fully vaccinated)
— 18.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (22,145 fully vaccinated)
— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (264 total deaths)
— 40.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,462 (22,645 total cases)
— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#37. Pitt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (69,935 fully vaccinated)
— 18.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (19,264 fully vaccinated)
— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 53 (96 total deaths)
— 74.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,473 (20,736 total cases)
— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#36. Yancey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (7,028 fully vaccinated)
— 18.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (3,326 fully vaccinated)
— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (28 total deaths)
— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,082 (1,641 total cases)
— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#35. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (93,511 fully vaccinated)
— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (23,089 fully vaccinated)
— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (226 total deaths)
— 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,505 (25,198 total cases)
— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#34. Ashe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (10,624 fully vaccinated)
— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (4,267 fully vaccinated)
— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (45 total deaths)
— 19.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,315 (2,262 total cases)
— 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#33. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (24,326 fully vaccinated)
— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (8,229 fully vaccinated)
— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (83 total deaths)
— 34.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,058 (6,214 total cases)
— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#32. Catawba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (64,085 fully vaccinated)
— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (23,427 fully vaccinated)
— 7.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (311 total deaths)
— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,507 (19,955 total cases)
— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#31. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (17,694 fully vaccinated)
— 15.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (6,064 fully vaccinated)
— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (56 total deaths)
— 37.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,362 (3,674 total cases)
— 24.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#30. Swain County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (5,766 fully vaccinated)
— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (2,176 fully vaccinated)
— 3.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (18 total deaths)
— 38.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,507 (1,214 total cases)
— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#29. Avery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (7,147 fully vaccinated)
— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (2,973 fully vaccinated)
— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (21 total deaths)
— 41.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,343 (2,167 total cases)
— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#28. Beaufort County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (19,235 fully vaccinated)
— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (8,851 fully vaccinated)
— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (103 total deaths)
— 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,246 (4,815 total cases)
— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#27. Person County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (16,172 fully vaccinated)
— 14.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (6,085 fully vaccinated)
— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (71 total deaths)
— 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,012 (3,559 total cases)
— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#26. Davie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (17,713 fully vaccinated)
— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (6,801 fully vaccinated)
— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (40 total deaths)
— 54.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,849 (4,220 total cases)
— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#25. Nash County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (39,163 fully vaccinated)
— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.8% (14,153 fully vaccinated)
— 5.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (200 total deaths)
— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,472 (11,761 total cases)
— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#24. Craven County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (43,262 fully vaccinated)
— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.7% (17,238 fully vaccinated)
— 14.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (128 total deaths)
— 38.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,318 (9,517 total cases)
— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#23. Alamance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (72,193 fully vaccinated)
— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (22,739 fully vaccinated)
— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (288 total deaths)
— 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,297 (19,149 total cases)
— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#22. Granville County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (26,072 fully vaccinated)
— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.2% (7,490 fully vaccinated)
— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (83 total deaths)
— 32.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,956 (6,018 total cases)
— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#21. Alleghany County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (4,841 fully vaccinated)
— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (2,215 fully vaccinated)
— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (5 total deaths)
— 77.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,904 (1,103 total cases)
— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#20. Transylvania County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (15,037 fully vaccinated)
— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (6,885 fully vaccinated)
— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (33 total deaths)
— 52.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,989 (2,403 total cases)
— 36.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#19. Watauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (24,550 fully vaccinated)
— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (6,631 fully vaccinated)
— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (33 total deaths)
— 71.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,957 (5,032 total cases)
— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#18. Haywood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (27,321 fully vaccinated)
— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (11,918 fully vaccinated)
— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (99 total deaths)
— 22.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,295 (4,546 total cases)
— 34.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#17. Henderson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (51,513 fully vaccinated)
— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (22,217 fully vaccinated)
— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (165 total deaths)
— 30.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,844 (10,384 total cases)
— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#16. Moore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (44,828 fully vaccinated)
— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.3% (20,152 fully vaccinated)
— 11.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (195 total deaths)
— 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,058 (9,138 total cases)
— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#15. Forsyth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (170,619 fully vaccinated)
— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (49,097 fully vaccinated)
— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (427 total deaths)
— 45.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,728 (37,188 total cases)
— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#14. Pamlico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (5,672 fully vaccinated)
— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (3,001 fully vaccinated)
— 3.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (13 total deaths)
— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,824 (1,123 total cases)
— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#13. Mecklenburg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (496,331 fully vaccinated)
— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (102,457 fully vaccinated)
— 7.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (982 total deaths)
— 56.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,424 (115,741 total cases)
— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#12. Chatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (33,396 fully vaccinated)
— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (13,401 fully vaccinated)
— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (89 total deaths)
— 41.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,448 (4,802 total cases)
— 41.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#11. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (151,000 fully vaccinated)
— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (33,614 fully vaccinated)
— 9.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (325 total deaths)
— 52.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,231 (30,972 total cases)
— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#10. Guilford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (242,283 fully vaccinated)
— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (65,983 fully vaccinated)
— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (726 total deaths)
— 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,118 (48,982 total cases)
— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#9. New Hanover County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (108,946 fully vaccinated)
— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (34,219 fully vaccinated)
— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (176 total deaths)
— 63.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,395 (19,683 total cases)
— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#8. Brunswick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (67,647 fully vaccinated)
— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (35,401 fully vaccinated)
— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (156 total deaths)
— 46.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,645 (9,490 total cases)
— 39.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#7. Buncombe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (132,447 fully vaccinated)
— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (40,681 fully vaccinated)
— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (326 total deaths)
— 38.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,990 (18,257 total cases)
— 36.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#6. Hyde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (2,546 fully vaccinated)
— 8.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (896 fully vaccinated)
— 7.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (9 total deaths)
— 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,571 (670 total cases)
— 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#5. Durham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (170,137 fully vaccinated)
— 10.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.1% (36,358 fully vaccinated)
— 10.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (238 total deaths)
— 63.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,091 (26,011 total cases)
— 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#4. Wake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (600,335 fully vaccinated)
— 13.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.5% (118,441 fully vaccinated)
— 18.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (740 total deaths)
— 67.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,117 (90,237 total cases)
— 26.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#3. Dare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (21,645 fully vaccinated)
— 22.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (8,470 fully vaccinated)
— 33.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 27 (10 total deaths)
— 86.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,082 (2,251 total cases)
— 44.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#2. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (89,129 fully vaccinated)
— 25.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.5% (20,033 fully vaccinated)
— 23.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (101 total deaths)
— 66.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,838 (8,668 total cases)
— 47.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#1. Martin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (16,628 fully vaccinated)
— 55.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (6,772 fully vaccinated)
— 33.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (46 total deaths)
— 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,432 (2,341 total cases)
— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

