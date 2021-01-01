Vaccinate or not? Differing views as state changes COVID distribution plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Health departments and hospitals in Eastern North Carolina are continuing to vaccine frontline healthcare workers, first responders and at-risk individuals in group homes.

Now, North Carolina is making some changes to its COVID vaccine distribution plan, but one question remains: who is willing to get the vaccine in the first place?

State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said adults 75 and older are being prioritized under the next phase of shots. Cohen said some people in that age range can expect to get their first dose of vaccine as soon as next week, but experts believe widespread vaccinations won’t begin until April, at the earliest.

9OYS spoke with people who have different views on whether they’re willing to get the vaccine when it’s available.

“I want to get it mostly so we can stop the spread and so businesses are opening up and to keep my older family members safe,” says Gabriel Boutilier.

On the other side of things is Andrew Campbell.

“I’m not 100% for it,” he said. “I just don’t trust it right now, usually when things are brand new, they don’t usually work and I don’t know I think it’s kind of rushed.”

Other people said they would get the vaccine but would wait until later in the year before getting the shots.

When it comes to the supply, right now, North Carolina anticipates to get 60,000 weekly doses of each vaccine through the end of January. Cohen said currently, there are limited supplies, and that will most likely be the situation for the next few months.

Holidays and winter storms have also delayed some shipments, but Cohen assured people vaccines will be available to everyone in the future.