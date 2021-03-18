Vaccinations resume in Onslow County after severe weather delay

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Health officials in Onslow County were back on track vaccinating people despite Thursday’s chance of severe weather forced appointments to be rescheduled.

Officials said 150 people needed to be rescheduled to a different time. Onslow County Health Director Krissy Richmond-Hoover said moving people’s appointments doesn’t impact their vaccination efforts.

“We are in a good spot,” Richmond-Hoover said. “It’s certainly a little bit different if this were to occur on a Monday afternoon when we’re trying to exhaust the last of our inventory. It would make it a little more difficult, but that’s kind of the silver lining for this week. We are at the beginning of our vaccination week.”

Thursday, Onslow County’s phone banks remained open to continue booking people for their COVID-19 shots. While the phone banks is the primary way to sign up for a shot, officials said they are looking into online self-scheduling in the future.