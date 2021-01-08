Vaccine distribution for phase 1B begins Monday in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting next week, Lenoir County health workers will give out hundreds of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to the community.

The vaccinations are being done in a building at the Lenoir County Livestock Arena in Kinston. People registered for shots enter one side of the building then drive aroundto the vaccination station. That’s where nurses give the shots.

Each person is monitored for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.

“We are going to try very hard to do hundreds of doses of COVID vaccine,” said Pamela Brown, the Lenoir County Health Department director. “We really want to push this vacine as much as possible because we have a time limit to get it to people before it’s no longer viable.”

Health officials are encouraging people to register before showing up to get the vaccine. To register, call 252-526-4502 or 252-526-4200 ext. 4323.