Vaccine progress? As COVID hospital numbers fall, oldest North Carolinians make up a shrinking share of the total

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The oldest North Carolinians account for a shrinking share of new COVID-19 hospital admissions, potentially a positive effect of the vaccination rollout, a CBS17.com analysis of state data found.

With fewer people across the state checking into hospitals because of COVID — average daily admissions among all age groups are roughly a third of what they were two months ago — those 60 and older make up a smaller percentage of the total.

Just over 63 percent of those admissions during the week leading up to March 1 were people 60 and over, which is a significant decline from mid-January, when their share of new admissions lingered around 70 percent, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data.

“It’s absolutely an optimistic sign,” said Dr. Pia MacDonald, an epidemiologist at RTI International.

Dr. Abhi Mehrotra of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine called it “a great hypothesis to test” but cautioned that it will take more time to collect enough data and establish a cause-and-effect relationship. He added that facilities in the UNC Health system are seeing “a downward trend more steep” than those in younger demographic groups.

“It is promising, but it’s still a little early to draw that straight-line connection,” Mehrotra said.

He said those vaccinated — by any of the three products currently authorized and on the market — have almost entirely avoided the most serious outcomes.

When the vaccination process started in December, older people — either those in congregate care settings, or those older than 65 — were given high priority.

People in that age group account for 83 percent of deaths due to COVID-19 and are at increased risk of developing symptoms that require a hospital visit.

“I think the really positive thing is, any of the vaccines — be it the Pfizer, be it the Moderna, be it the Johnson & Johnson — the outcomes that we worry the most about — serious illness requiring hospitalization, and death, have been virtually nonexistent in any of the vaccines,” Mehrotra said. “So that’s where I think the real positive is.”

MacDonald predicted a “very dramatic decline in these numbers” among those groups eligible for the vaccine.

“If those vaccines are working the way they should be working, we would even see a slight decrease after the first vaccination,” she said. “So for the people who have had a first vaccination and a second vaccination, then waited two weeks, those people should not be landing in the hospital.”

Among the general population, hospitals across the state reported a seven-day average of 153 COVID admissions on March 1 — down drastically from the peak of 456 in January.

Those DHHS numbers get no more granular than the eight regions, or health care preparedness coalitions, and each saw significant drops.

The region that includes Wake County and surrounding counties admitted an average of fewer than five COVID patients each day from March 2 to 8 after admitting nearly 18 per day from Jan. 5-11.

The Duke region — which includes Durham County, Robeson County and a handful of counties along the Virginia border — admitted an average of 13 confirmed COVID patients per day over the past week compared to 32 per day from Jan. 5-11.