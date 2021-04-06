Vidant Health adding another vaccination center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — To help ease the demand for vaccination appointments, Vidant Health is adding another COVID-19 vaccination center.

The clinic will take the place of the Vidant Minor Emergency Center on West Arlington Boulevard. It will be open Monday-Friday and can accommodate up to 350 appointments per day.

Starting Thursday, until further notice, all doses will be given at the Arlington Boulevard location.

To make an appointment, call (252) 847-8000. You can also click here to make an appointment.