Vidant Health: Appointments required for all Group 3 vaccine candidates in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Vidant Health has announced it has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling for eligible Group 3 community members – child care and PreK-12 school workers – from across Eastern North Carolina.

Appointments are required, as Vidant will not be able to accept walk-up or drive-up vaccinations. Vidant is still vaccinating community members 65 and older and encourages those eligible to receive their vaccine.

Eligible community members can view appointment availability by conveniently visiting VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate or by calling (252) 847-8000. The online appointment scheduler is the fastest and most convenient way to view and schedule an appointment. If internet access is not available or special assistance is required, community members may call 252-847-8000.

Although the vaccine offers great hope, Vidant encourages everyone to do their part to keep communities in the region safe from COVID-19: wear a mask, social distance and wash hands. Those who receive the vaccine should still practice these important safety measures. Importantly, COVID-19 patients are relying on Vidant for care and our team members are not immune from community spread. Please do your part to protect yourself and those around you.

Community members can visit VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate to view appointment availability, stay up to date on Vidant’s vaccine efforts and sign up for email updates.