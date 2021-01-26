Vidant Health announces new COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations

Greenville, N.C. – Jan. 26, 2021 – Vidant Health is pleased to announce three new COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations in Tarboro, Wallace and Wilson for eligible community members. Appointments are required and were made available starting at 9 a.m. this morning on VidantHealth.com/vaccinate or by calling 252-847-8000.

The new locations are at Vidant Multispecialty Clinic – Tarboro, Vidant Family Medicine – Wallace and Vidant Immediate Care located inside Vidant Healthplex – Wilson. Please note, these new clinic locations are expected to administer approximately 50 vaccines per day.

Vidant serves a region of 1.4 million people and appointments are expected to fill up quickly. The public is encouraged to be patient as it is expected to take months to vaccinate eligible community members.

Importantly, this is a fluid situation and Vidant will adjust its COVID-19 vaccine response as needed to ensure we can best serve eastern North Carolina. Community members are encouraged to visit VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate to stay up to date as locations may be adjusted in the coming weeks and months.

Although the vaccine offers great hope, Vidant encourages everyone to do their part to keep communities in the region safe from COVID-19: wear a mask, social distance and wash hands. Those who receive the vaccine should still practice these important safety measures.

Importantly, a high number of COVID-19 patients are relying on Vidant for care and our team members are not immune from community spread. Please do your part to protect yourself and those around you.

Community members can visit VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate to view appointment availability, locations and stay up to date on Vidant’s vaccine efforts and sign up for email updates.