JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- A candlelight vigil will take place Friday night in Jacksonville to honor the 13 fallen service members, including Camp Lejeune Sgt. Nicole Gee, killed in last week's bombing in Afghanistan.

Remember Everyone Deployed is setting up for the vigil. They told 9 On Your Side that over 500 people have RSVP'd so far but over 700 are expected to show up for the vigil, scheduled for 7:30 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It is scheduled to continue until 9 p.m.