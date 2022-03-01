GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health on Tuesday announced updated COVID-19 guidelines for its hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms. The changes will go into effect Wednesday.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Vidant Health officials said, “In response to decreased community spread, Vidant is carefully expanding visitation in most clinical areas across the system, including for COVID-positive patients. Effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, Vidant will adopt the below screening process, entry requirements and visitor guidelines. Visitors must wear surgical masks provided at screening stations or personal N95/KN95 masks as long as they are clean, intact, without a valve and have no visible gaps.

“Despite the encouraging trend of cases, it remains vitally important for community members to continue to practicing safety measures such as washing hands, wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.”

Visitor Screening Process:

Have you tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days or waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test? Have you had close contact with a person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 in the last 14 days? Have you had any of these symptoms in the past 48 hours:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

• Any other symptoms of illness

If yes to any of the above – Visitor may not enter

Entry Requirements:

Temperature check: Temperature must be under 100°F degrees Masking: Wear a hospital-approved mask at all times in the building. Screeners will provide you a hospital mask if you do not have one. Cloth masks are not permitted. Hand washing: Visitors must gel or use hand sanitizer on entry. Social distancing: Avoid close contact with others. Limit personal belongings during your visit. Limit your visit to the patient room, and kindly do not go elsewhere in the hospital except for the Café.

More information on the updated visitor restrictions can be found at VidantHealth.com.