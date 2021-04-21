Vidant Health partnering with NC Civil for vaccine clinic this Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health and NC Civil are partnering to host a community health event this Saturday in Greenville.

The Community Health Event will feature a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the American Legion Post 160, a literature drop to provide helpful health information directly to community members in West and South Greenville, health screenings, advanced care planning, organ donation information and a free lunch at Dream Park provided by Vidant and Sodexo.

Community Health Event: Noon-4 p.m., Saturday

Free Lunch: Noon-2 p.m. or while supplies last, Saturday

Vaccine Clinic: 1-4 p.m., Saturday

Dream Park and American Legion Post 160, 1700 Chestnut St., Greenville, NC, 27834

All community members 16 and older are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic are not required but Vidant encourages those interested to make an appointment by calling (252) 847-8000 or visiting VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate. Vidant will also accept walk-up vaccinations for community members 18 and older on the day of the event. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the Vidant Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd, Greenville.

