Vidant Health, Pitt County Health Department announce plan for large-scale vaccine site

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department have announced they will open a large-scale vaccine site on Monday to eligible community members as defined by the state of North Carolina.

The large-scale vaccine site will be open to eligible community members throughout eastern North Carolina at the Greenville Convention Center on Monday, Jan. 25. Appointments will be required for eligible community members and scheduling details will be announced in the coming days.

The public is encouraged to be patient as it will take some time to get all of those eligible vaccinated. The initial goal is to administer more than 4,000 vaccines per week depending on the state’s vaccine allocations.

“This is a historic moment for Vidant, Pitt County and eastern North Carolina, as we work together to bring hope to our community,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, chief executive officer of Vidant Health in a press release Tuesday. “Vidant has spent the last year responding to this pandemic in tremendous ways and this is the next chapter as we bring safety and healing to the East. Vidant has full confidence in the vaccines and we are fully committed to working with our partners to launch and operate the largest vaccine effort in the history of the region. We are also committed to continuing our efforts to get the vaccine to all of the communities we care for and serve.”

Although the vaccine offers great hope, Vidant encourages everyone to do their part to keep communities in the region safe from COVID-19: wear a mask, social distance and wash hands. Those who receive the vaccine should still practice these important safety measures. Importantly, a high-number of COVID-19 patients are relying on Vidant for care and our team members are not immune from community spread. Please do your part to protect yourself and those around you.

Community members can visit VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate to stay up to date on Vidant’s vaccines efforts and sign up for email updates.