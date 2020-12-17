Vidant Health receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Vidant Health has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vidant received 3,900 doses of the vaccine, which will be administered to frontline team members across the system starting today, December 17 as outlined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“The vaccine offers incredible hope for our health care workers, families, friends, neighbors, and the world,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO, Vidant Health. “While this is a monumental step in overcoming the pandemic, we do not yet know when the vaccine will be available to the broader community. It remains vitally important that the community helps us stop the spread now by wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands often. We need your help.”

During Phase 1, the following Vidant team members and other community health care providers will be among the first to be offered the vaccine: Health care workers and first responders who are caring for a COVID or “very likely” COVID patient and those highest at-risk for infection or severe illness.