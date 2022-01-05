Vidant Health says it has 340% increase in weekly COVID-19 positive cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health is reporting a 340% increase in the weekly average number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The current number exceeds the overall state average the NC Department of Health & Human Services is reporting.

The seven-day moving average on Dec. 1 was 7.3%. On Jan. 3, it was reported at 32.1%

COVID Testing Dec. 1 Jan. 3 7-day moving average percentage 7.3% 32.1%

Vidant officials also say there is a 183% increase in the total number of COVID-positive inpatients across its hospitals with most being unvaccinated for coronavirus.

COVID Inpatients Dec. 1 Jan. 3 Inpatients 52 147

In a statement, Vidant Health officials continue to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and for those who are vaccinated to get a booster shot.

“As eastern North Carolina continues to see rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and demand for testing, the COVID-19 vaccine and booster is now more important than ever. Vidant Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 5 and older. We are also offering third dose and booster appointments to eligible community members.”

Click here to learn more about how to get vaccinated or if you are eligible for a booster. If you need a test in one of Vidant’s 14 locations, visit VidantHealth.com/safecommunities to find a Vidant testing location near you. Due to significant demand for COVID testing, please expect delays.