Vidant Health to offer another COVID-19 testing event on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health will be holding another COVID-19 testing event on Saturday.

The testing will be done at the Greenville COVID testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A similar event was also held last Saturday.

Officials said the testing is a no-out-of-pocket cost, covered through the CARES Act. No insurance is needed, however, health care organizations must collect and submit insurance information for patients who have it.