Vidant medical experts to host public virtual meeting to ease COVID-19 vaccine concerns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County church and Vidant Health medical experts will host what they’re calling a “Virtual Vaccine Fellowship Hall” on Tuesday.

Doctors and community leaders will hold a discussion for everyone about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine. They want to address any and every concern people have about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 shots. Another topic of discussion is warning people about vaccine scams and how to be aware of them. The meeting is also being aimed at easing fears and mistrust over vaccines in racial minority groups.

Dr. Niti Armistead is the Chief Medical Officer at Vidant Health and one of the speakers at Tuesday night’s event. She said the meeting is “for folks who are curious about the vaccine, who want to understand the data, the science, the recommendations, those who might have hesitancy so they can learn more and make an informed decision, and for those who don’t know how to get it”.

The virtual forum is hosted by Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church and starts at 7 p.m.

ZOOM MEETING LINK: https://zoom.us/j/2471486312

PHONE: (646) 558-8656

MEETING ID: 247 148 6312