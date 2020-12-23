Vidant Medical president asks for public’s help as COVID-19 cases soar, impact hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hospital executives in Eastern North Carolina are asking people to help cut down the spread of COVID-19 and ease the growing burden of care they’re facing.

Federal records show 84% of intensive care unit beds at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville are full. The hospital’s president, William Brian Floyd, said people taking measures to avoid spreading COVID-19, like wearing masks and avoiding gatherings will save lives. It will also make things easier for stressed healthcare workers.

“We have in fact seen our highest numbers of hospitalized patients,” Floyd said. “Today we have about 165 or so in the hospital. But we are also seeing the highest percent positive we’ve seen so far which is somewhere between 15 and as high as 18 percent.”

Floyd said following proper COVID-19 precautions will also keep his frontline workers healthy and read to care for people in need.

