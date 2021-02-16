Virtual event to be held Tuesday on COVID-19 impact on Asian American population in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A group called North Carolina Asian Americans Together will be hosting a virtual event Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. to share information about coronavirus.

The event will feature health experts looking at how COVID-19 has impacted our state’s Asian American community. People will be able to ask questions about vaccines, safe practices and new COVID varriants.

“When it comes to … sometimes our immigrant communities or folks who maybe historically have not been as willing to visit the doctor and keep up with the same news as we do,” said Phian Tran of NC Asian Americans Together. “It’s important for us to be able to have a space specifically to make sure we all have access to that information.”