Washington County holding mass vaccination event on Thursday

CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics that were held up by delayed shipments are happening this week.

Creswell Primary Care will hold a vaccine clinic on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The clinic is getting 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Those shots will go to people age 65 and older, healthcare workers and employees of schools, daycares and child care centers.

“We’re really encouraging anyone who can to get the vaccine so the sooner that we all get it, the better, and we also just want to remind that we will be taking all of the precautions to socially distance and wear masks and all of that so that will all be in place,” said Kim Schwartz, CEO with Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center.

To make an appointment, call Creswell Primary Care at (252) 797-0135.