WATCH: Gov. McMaster, S.C. Superintendent discuss state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Gov. McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman will discuss the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distributions plans for teachers once they become eligible.

The two are expected to speak at 10 a.m. Thursday morning at the statehouse in Columbia. WSPA 7 News plans to livestream the conference in the video player above.

Some teachers across the state have been advocating this week that they be prioritized in the next phase of the vaccine rollout to keep their students, family and other staff members safe.

SC for Ed organized a week of action steps for school staff to voice their demands, which included sending letters to state and local officials. On Wednesday, teachers flooded social media wearing red and using the hashtag #Vaccineforme voicing their personal reasons for needing the vaccine.

Also, McMaster and DHEC announced Wednesday that starting Monday, Feb. 8, any South Carolinian aged 65 or older — regardless of health status or pre-existing conditions — can start scheduling their appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the same announcement, the governor and DHEC officials said additional steps to speed up access to other SC residents — including teachers and others in Phase 1b — will be made based on the use of the vaccine, the number of appointments made, as well as other information on vaccine supply