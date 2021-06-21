What are my chances of winning North Carolina’s coronavirus vaccine lottery?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The first of four drawings for North Carolina’s $1 million lottery and scholarship vaccine lottery is set for Wednesday.

Four vaccinated North Carolinians who are 18 and older will win $1 million each, and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win tuition for post-secondary education.

What are the odds of winning $1 million?

As of Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says a total of 4,360,698 people received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but not every one of those people will get the same number of entries into the vaccine lottery.

North Carolinians ages 18 and older who got their first Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 before June 10 will get one entry into the vaccine lottery. North Carolinians ages 18 and older who got theirs on June 10 or after will get two entries.

North Carolina officials decided to assign entries this way as part of the state’s effort to reach people who may otherwise choose not to get the vaccine.

The deadline for the first drawing was midnight on Sunday, June 20. If you received your vaccine after that date, you won’t be entered into Wednesday’s drawing, but you will be entered in for the next drawing two weeks later.

Then, you have to take out everyone who doesn’t meet the age requirement. About 3% of those were people under the age of 18.

So let’s say about 4,360,698 people received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in time for the deadline. If you subtract 3% of the total number of recipients, you have about 4.23 million people left who meet the age criteria.

About 70,000 people got their first dose on or after June 10 and will get two entries into the lottery. The rest—about 4.16 million—will only have one entry.

Based on these numbers, there would be about 4.3 million entries into the first drawing. If you’ve got one entry, your odds are about 1 in 4.3 million to win. If you’ve got two entries, your odds are about 1 in 2.25 million.

This a rough estimate of your odds of winning the $1 million prize on Wednesday. The official numbers may differ.

How will the drawing work?

Here’s exactly how it will work, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:

The North Carolina Education Lottery will conduct a random number generator drawing and NCDHHS will determine the individual that corresponds to the number that is drawn.

Audio and visual recordings of the random number generator drawing will be made available.

NCDHHS must then go through a lengthy process of verifying that the individual does not fall under any exclusions from participation in program and contacting the individual to get their consent to receive the funds and release their identity. This could take several days. No identifying details will be revealed prior to that.

As of Monday, June 21, 52% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated, and 55% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The provisional winners of the drawings will be randomly selected from all eligible entries. The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries at the time of each drawing.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize.

North Carolinians between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education.

The $125,000 can be used at any post-secondary institution and is awarded in the form of a NC 529 account.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run June 23–Aug. 4.

Drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays starting June 23.

New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. Winners will be verified and then announced.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of vaccinations in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County:

first doses administered: 76,879

second doses administered: 67,960

Alleghany County:

first doses administered: 5,206

second doses administered: 4,247

Caswell County:

first doses administered: 8,772

second doses administered: 7,840

Chatham County:

first doses administered: 36,338

second doses administered: 32,628

Davidson County:

first doses administered: 58,663

second doses administered: 51,139

Davie County:

first doses administered: 18,713

second doses administered: 15,893

Forsyth County:

first doses administered: 180,163

second doses administered: 149,244

Guilford County:

first doses administered: 256,585

second doses administered: 227,199

Montgomery County:

first doses administered: 9,447

second doses administered: 8,275

Randolph County:

first doses administered: 46,087

second doses administered: 31,875

Rockingham County:

first doses administered: 35,335

second doses administered: 31,001

Rowan County:

first doses administered: 44,421

second doses administered: 39,341

Stokes County:

first doses administered: 16,379

second doses administered: 13,770

Surry County:

first doses administered: 28,821

second doses administered: 26,155

Wilkes County:

first doses administered: 23,430

second doses administered: 20,344

Yadkin County: