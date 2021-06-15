White House sends top officials to Raleigh to boost vaccination rate

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The White House sent some it’s top people to North Carolina Tuesday to increase vaccination numbers.

Seventy-percent of the population vaccinated by Fourth of July is the president’s goal. Much of the country falling behind on that.

CBS 17 found at the current pace, North Carolina will only have about 57 percent of its adults with at least one shot by July 4. It could take five more months — or, until November — to get to 70 percent at that rate.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan and White House Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity Dr. Cameron Webb stopped by Raleigh on Tuesday. They met with grassroots organizations working to get the word out about vaccinations. Their focus is on neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.

The groups have taken their mission to the streets. Following the meeting, dozens walked to nearby apartment complexes to convince neighbors to get their shot. They knocked on doors and spoke with people face to face to bring vaccination rates up.

CBS 17 asked Regan, a North Carolina native, why it was important organizations take action from the ground up.

“It’s down to the wire. Everyone’s important and people need to see people who look like them to trust the messaging. And the message is everyone should get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things that they love with the people they love,” said Regan.

Right now, North Carolina stands at 51-percent of adults fully vaccinated.

Throughout the state, socioeconomic inequities remain present. The percentages of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state who are Black and Latino remain near pandemic highs, a CBS17.com data analysis found. Of those who are being admitted to hospitals, a higher share of them come from those two demographic groups.