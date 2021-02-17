Winter weather across the country is impacting COVID vaccination efforts in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many counties are postponing shot clinics because storms elsewhere are delaying dose deliveries.

Officials from Pitt County and Vidant were preparing for next week, when the state plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to group three.

That group includes teachers and front-line essential workers, but now they’re facing delays of new dose shipments due to winter weather to the west.

“I think we’re good right now through Friday for at least what we have scheduled,” says Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt Co. Health Director

But after Friday, Pitt County’s vaccination site at the Greenville Convention Center could be on hold, waiting for more doses. People in group three are to start receiving vaccinations beginning February 24th.

County health director John Silvernail says shots for the next group won’t be easy. He explains, “When the Governor increased eligibility without giving a dedicated allotment to us meant that we need to redistribute vaccines across that spectrum which we are trying to do in a fair manner.”

There is some good news, Pitt County’s COVID-19 cases are declining. Dr. Michael Waldrum is the CEO of Vidant Health. He says, “If you look at the causes for that it really goes around multiple potential things but more people masking, not gathering.”

Fewer cases ease some of the pressures on hospitals. Dr Waldrum continues, “We’re having less admissions every day, and the total numbers are down significantly and so although it is still a big burden on us we have capacity.”

Experts like Doctor Silvernail are on the lookout for new variables, like a case of an emerging COVID strain. He says controlling the spread of new COVID variants is no different than we’ve seen from the start of the pandemic. It takes social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands.