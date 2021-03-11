Winterville leaders help underserved community members to get their COVID-19 vaccine

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More and more people continue to get COVID-19 vaccinations here in the east. But for some, getting to a mass vaccination site can be challenging.

That’s why ECU’s Brody School of Medicine teamed up with Winterville’s Mayor Pro Tem and Pastor Darron Carmon to bring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to the Rebuild Christian Center Church.

This gave anyone in the area an opportunity to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Pastor Darron Carmon of Rebuild Christian Center Church explains, “Even if they can’t get out of their cars, we’re making sure that we bring it right to them.” He continues, “I would encourage people to do what needs to be done, to be safe, we want you well and we want you alive.”

The goal was to administer one hundred shots. Organizers say they have a mission to make it as easy as possible for people who want the vaccine, to get it.

“Especially in small towns and in rural areas you know people don’t have the access to the means to get to the cities, so if we can get out and help them, I think we can cut back on a whole lot of these health challenges,” says Ricky Hines, Winterville Mayor Pro Tem

Councilman Hines also says he got his vaccine this morning at the event. He wants to show his citizens that he trusts the shots.

Leaders in Winterville tell 9OYS they encourage people to get their vaccinations and they hope to have more COVID clinics in the future to administer the vaccine to those who want it.

Paul Shackelford, a Professor at the Brody School of Medicine explains, “We feel like everybody needs this vaccine, so if that’s what we gotta do, bring it to them then that’s part of our mission at ECU to serve this community.”