With 1,000th death already reported, December shapes up as NC’s deadliest month of COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — December is shaping up as the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina.

An average of more than 33 people died each day from Dec. 1-21 because of the virus, according to date-of-death data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

The state on Tuesday also recorded its 1,000th death of the month — the most in any month since March.

It mirrors a national trend in which more than 50,000 people have died across the U.S. this month, putting December on pace to surpass April when more than 60,00 people died due to the coronavirus.

A total of 6,291 deaths have been reported by the state since March 25.

In addition to the cumulative total updated daily, DHHS breaks deaths down by the date on which they occurred.

There is frequently a lag between when someone dies and when that death is reported to the state, resulting in those date-of-death figures often being updated days or weeks later.

Both sets of data indicate December has been the worst month so far for deaths — and there are still nine days left.

A total of 701 people are known to have died of COVID-19 since Dec. 1, with the average of 33.3 deaths per day inching higher than the 32.6 daily average in November and the average of 27.8 in October.

Six of the eight days with the most deaths so far have taken place in December, with a high of 51 deaths on Dec. 12 and five other days with at least 42.

In terms of when deaths have been reported to the state, Tuesday marked the 24th consecutive day with at least 10 deaths reported — by far the longest such streak of the pandemic. At least 40 deaths were reported on six of the past seven days, with a single-day record 98 reported on Dec. 16.

That adds up to 1,030 deaths reported so far this month — the first month with at least 1,000 deaths reported and surpassing the 883 reported in November and the 846 in October.

Those more than 6,000 deaths in North Carolina have not been spread evenly across the state’s 100 counties, especially as a function of their populations.

A quarter of counties have had at least 100 deaths for every 100,000 residents.

In Hertford County, 44 people have died — or, a rate of 183 for every 100,000 people in the small, rural county that has a population of 24,015, according to the July 2020 estimate from the Office of State Budget Management.

Closer to the CBS 17 viewing area, Edgecombe County has a rate of 151 deaths per capita, with 79 deaths in a county of 52,447 people, and Vance County — where 66 of the county’s 46,142 residents have died — has had 143 deaths per capita.

Not surprisingly, the most populated counties have the most overall deaths, with 512 in Mecklenburg County and 337 in Wake County. And the state’s smallest county — Tyrrell County, pop. 4,260 — has had just three COVID-19 deaths, the second-fewest, ahead of only Alleghany County (two).