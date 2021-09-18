‘Does blood type of a person make a difference in fighting Covid?’ Dr. Murphy answers COVID-19 questions

(NEXSTAR) – Unruly airline passengers might still be trying to ignore the federal mask mandate, but at least one flight attendant is prepared to be annoy travelers into compliance.

The unidentified flight attendant, whose no-nonsense pre-flight speech has gone viral on TikTok, could be heard telling passengers on a recent flight to Las Vegas that she was prepared to be “annoying” if she saw anyone wearing their masks improperly — even if they were fast asleep in their seats.