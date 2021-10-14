ECU leaders remind students of mental health resources

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University leaders are reminding students of the mental health services available.

This comes after police responded to a suicide and attempted suicide at UNC-Chapel Hill this past weekend. UNC has started its own counseling sessions for students, WNCN reported Wednesday.

Lauren Thorn, associate dean of students at ECU, said counseling services are available both in-person and online 24 hours a day. There’s a new app called My SSP, where students can chat and video call with counselors.

Thorn said the pandemic is making it harder to identify students who might need help.

“When you’re online for classes and don’t necessarily have a lot of interactions, it’s harder for others to pick up on whether or not someone may have been struggling,” she said. “We know that there may have been some issues that kind of fell off the radar, simply because there weren’t as many people who were aware of changes in behavior.”

For a full list of ECU’s counseling services, click here.