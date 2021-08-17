Feeling overwhelmed? Here’s what you need to know about stress and anxiety

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Feeling overwhelmed? You’re not alone.

Here’s what you need to know about stress and anxiety. The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) released information for people to understand the differences between stress and anxiety.

They say stress is generally a response to an external cause, like taking a big test or arguing with a friend. They also say stress goes away once a situation is resolved and can be positive or negative.

Anxiety, on the other hand, is internal, meaning it’s your reaction to stress. NIMH says it usually gives you a persistent feeling of apprehension or dread that doesn’t go away. NIMH also says that the two generally share common symptoms as well, like excessive worry, uneasiness, tension, headaches/body pain, high blood pressure and loss of sleep.

If you are feeling this way, you are not alone. Here are some resources and ways to cope.