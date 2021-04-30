Females in Action helping people get back in shape after pandemic



GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With more people getting back out and about as COVID-19 restrictions ease, many are also looking to get back in shape.

Females in Action, also known as FIA, is a peer-led exercise group in Eastern North Carolina. The goal is to empower women to take care of their bodies.

They meet five times a week and exercise from anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour.

“You do not have to be at a specific fitness level, and every workout is modifiable,” said Heather Pendleton with FIA ENC Washington. “That’s really important to note that people are sometimes intimidated because we do try to push ourselves but we always encourage our ladies to modify, modify however you need to, as long as you’re moving, you’re doing something good for your body.”

There are also FIA branches in Washington, Morehead City, Greenville, Edenton and Williamston. Click here to get more information.